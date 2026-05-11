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Ronald Stein's avatar
Ronald Stein
1h

The 8 billion on this planet are totally dependent on the products and transportation fuels MADE from the crude oil processed through the more than 800 refineries around the world.

Net Zero Green Energy Ideologists are OBLIVIOUS to reality that wind turbines and solar panels ONLY generate electricity but CANNOT make any of the 6,000 products or transportation fuels for life as we know it.

The world is not dependent on raw natural fossil fuels BUT has become dependent on the products and transportation fuels MADE FROM oil, the same products and transportation fuels that Wind and Solar CANNOT make!

Without a backup source to replace refineries, ridding the world of fossil fuels may be the greatest threat to the world’s 8 billion resulting in fatalities from diseases, malnutrition, and weather-related deaths, trying to live without the more than 6,000 products currently made from oil that are benefiting society.

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Rafe Champion's avatar
Rafe Champion
13h

ENVIRONMENTAL CARNAGE INFLICTED BY THE UNRELIABLE ENERGY INDUSTRY

It is time for people in the cities of the West to realise what is happening to the planet, to provide increasingly expensive and unreliable electricity.

Bill Stinson of The Energy Realists of Australia has provided a Cook’s Tour through ten stages of the wind and solar industry from exploration in foreign lands to disposal in local landfill.

https://rafechampion.substack.com/p/environmental-carnage-inflicted-by

HOW MUCH WOULD YOU BE PREPARED TO PAY TO GET MORE EXPENSIVE ELECTRICITY, LOOMING BLACKOUTS AND CATASTROPHIC ENVIRONMENTAL DAMAGE?

https://rafechampion.substack.com/p/how-much-would-you-be-prepared-to

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