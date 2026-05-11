We were told net zero would protect the environment.

We were told it would create jobs.

We were told it would strengthen Australian manufacturing.

We were told it would lower energy prices over time.

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Look around.

Regional landscapes are being cleared for industrial scale wind and solar developments. Native habitat is being fragmented. Koalas, echidnas and countless other species do not understand the difference between a coal project and a wind project when the bulldozers arrive. Trees fall just the same. Explosives tear through ridgelines just the same. Concrete is poured by the thousand tonnes into once pristine ground.

All of it justified in the name of reaching “net zero.”

The question Australians need to ask is simple. At what cost and who carries it?

Energy bills are rising. Manufacturing continues to shift offshore. The Safeguard Mechanism and proposed carbon tariffs risk pushing up the price of both Australian made and imported goods. Every added layer of compliance, every carbon credit expansion, every regulatory lever, ultimately lands in the same place, the household budget.

We are told this is necessary sacrifice. Yet when coal mines operate, they are required to lodge environmental bonds before a single shovel hits the earth. Funds are locked away to guarantee rehabilitation. The liability is priced in from day one.

Where are the equivalent bonds for large scale wind and solar developments? Where is the restoration fund that guarantees turbine blades and solar panels will not be left to weather and degrade on private farmland if a company folds or a project becomes commercially unviable?

Rural landholders are already raising alarms about abandoned or struggling renewable projects. If these ventures collapse, will multinational operators step in and write blank cheques to rehabilitate the land? Or will the burden quietly slide back onto farmers and taxpayers?

This is not anti environment. It is pro accountability.

It is fair to ask why taxpayer funded contracts are flowing to international commercial operators with no long term stake in this country. It is fair to question why critical components are manufactured offshore while Australians are told this is an economic renaissance. It is fair to scrutinise whether the economic modelling ever fully accounted for inflationary pressure, grid instability costs and the long term waste management challenge of non recyclable turbine blades and ageing solar arrays.

Politicians champion targets. They announce billions in spending. They celebrate ribbon cuttings.

If the projections fail, if the economics unravel, if the land is left scarred or the cleanup bill escalates, the political class does not lose its home, its farm or its savings. Most move on. Some transition into consulting roles or executive positions within the very sectors shaped by their policy decisions. The incentives are obvious. The accountability is far less so.

Meanwhile, households feel the squeeze. Higher power bills. Higher construction costs. Higher grocery prices. A housing market under strain. Wages struggling to keep pace with inflation.

The debate is not whether environmental stewardship matters. It absolutely does. Australia’s landscapes are part of our identity. Our biodiversity is irreplaceable. The debate is whether the current path to net zero is economically honest, environmentally consistent and structurally accountable.

If a policy requires industrialising vast tracts of countryside, transferring billions offshore, increasing the cost of living and leaving unanswered questions about long term remediation, then it deserves scrutiny. Not slogans. Not moral grandstanding. Scrutiny.

Australians are not selfish for wanting affordable energy. They are not reckless for wanting transparency. They are not extreme for demanding that renewable projects meet the same financial and environmental accountability standards as traditional resource industries.

Ambition without accountability is dangerous.

Targets without transparent costings are reckless.

Environmental policy without consistent standards is hypocrisy.

If net zero is to proceed, it must withstand rigorous economic examination. It must include binding rehabilitation guarantees. It must prioritise domestic manufacturing. It must protect prime agricultural land and genuine high value habitat. And it must prove, not promise, that the long term benefits outweigh the short term damage.

Otherwise, we are not protecting Australia. We are reshaping it blindly and hoping the bill never arrives.

And hope is not an energy policy.